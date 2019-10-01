European PMI reports show weakness

The final reading of Purchasing Managers Index manufacturing data for the euro zone came in at 45.7 for September. While the reading was 0.1 higher than the flash estimate, it's still the lowest level recorded for a month since October 2012.

Germany led the manufacturing weakness in Europe with a PMI mark of 41.7 vs. 43.5% in August.

"The downward trend in new orders, which fell the most in more than 10 years, is a particular worry, and continues to drive cutbacks in factory output, employment and prices," notes IHS Markit's Phil Smith.

