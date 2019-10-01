Bayer and Arvinas launch new company together

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) say they have finalized the terms of their agreement to jointly launch a new company called Oerth Bio.

Oerth Bio will be supported by intellectual property and over $55M in committed funding from Bayer and technology and intellectual property from Arvinas.

Oerth Bio is said to leverage Arvinas' expertise in targeted protein degradation and Bayer’s decades of experience in developing both human therapies and innovative, sustainable agricultural technologies.

Execs from the Oerth Bio team will be presenting an overview of the company at Bayer’s Future of Farming Dialogue meeting being held today in Monheim.

Bayer and Arvinas will equally share governance and equity ownership of the joint venture. Oerth Bio will build a team of leading scientists, enabling the company to run as an independent and sustainable organization.

Source: Press Release