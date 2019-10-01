U.S. Steel takes large stake in Big River Steel

U. S. Steel (NYSE:X) says it has taken the first step toward acquiring a 49.9% ownership stake in Big River Steel through a joint venture partnership agreement.

Big River operates a LEED-certified, Flex Mill in northeast Arkansas that is the newest and most advanced flat-rolled mill in North America.

The company acquired the JV stake for ~$700M in cash, with a call option to acquire the remaining 50.1% within the next four years. U. S. Steel has committed financing to execute the transaction.

The company says the transaction setup minimizes the risk of operational and financial execution while maximizing the potential for value creation. The transaction is also seen providing numerous strategic and financial benefits to U. S. Steel,

Source: Press Release