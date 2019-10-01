MediPharm Labs sends medical cannabis concentrate to Australia

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX:MEDIF) says it successfully completed its second set of export shipments of medical cannabis concentrate into Australia.

The company says the second shipments was 137% greater in volume compared to its first export to the region in June.

"As international demand for purified cannabis concentrates continues to grow, we have focused on expanding our global supply chain and our international presence, including through our recently announced supply agreement for the German medical market," says MediPharm exec Pat McCutcheon.

Source: Press Release