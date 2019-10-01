BAML sees breakout for Philip Morris International

Bank of America Merrill Lynch steps in with a timely upgrade on Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) based on valuation and the tobacco stock's attractive yield.

BAML's bull pitch: "While uncertainty of vaping may drag on the industry as whole in the NT, we think PM will eventually rise above the noise given their lack of US vaping exposure. We believe that merger talks shook investors, but we see PM’s underlying fundamentals as strong with upside potential as consumers look for alternatives as vaping products remain in the eye of the media storm. Given its attractive valuation, pricing power, IQOS’ growth trajectory & commitment to shareholder returns (yield 6.2%)."

The firm lifts Philip Morris to a Buy rating from Neutral and hikes its price objective to $96 vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $94.55.