Ford aims high with Mahindra joint venture

Ford (NYSE:F) formally announces a new joint venture with Mahindra (OTCPK:MAHDY) to make and sell Ford brand vehicles in India, as well as Ford brand and Mahindra brand vehicles in other high-growth emerging markets around the world.

Mahindra will own 51% of the JV and Ford will hold a 49% stake.

Ford will transfer its India operations to the joint venture, including its personnel and assembly plants in Chennai and Sanand. Ford will retain the Ford engine plant operations in Sanand as well as the global business services unit, Ford Credit and Ford Smart Mobility.

The JV is expected to be operational in the middle part of 2020. As part of its launch, the JV expects to introduce three new utility vehicles under the Ford brand, beginning with a new midsize sports utility vehicle that will have a common Mahindra product platform and powertrain.