Spotify loses a bear; SPOT +2.2%

Evercore upgrades Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from Underperform to In-Line and affirms a $110 price target, citing the nearly 30% share pullback since the August peak.

Analyst Kevin Rippey says "the path to substantial gross margin expansion for SPOT is unclear," but "the opportunity related to shorting SPOT has diminished" after the pullback.

When SPOT reports earnings on October 24, Evercore will be "laser focused" on subscriber and MAU trends.