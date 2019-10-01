Constellation Pharmaceuticals discloses private placement

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) announces a private placement of $65M with a group of institutional investors.

The transaction is expected to close on or about October 3.

The company intends to use the proceeds to fund research and development expenses, including the clinical development of CPI-0610, CPI-1205 and CPI-0209, to advance the current pipeline of preclinical candidates, to discover and develop additional preclinical product candidates using its platform, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

SEC Form 8-K