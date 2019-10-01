FDA turns down AstraZeneca's combo lung disease therapy

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) says its PT010 combination therapy to treat smoker's lung failed to win approval from the Food and Drug Administration; shares -1.5% pre-market.

AZN says it will submit results from an additional late-stage study, which was not completed at the time the marketing application was submitted to the FDA.

The therapy was approved in Japan in June as a triple-combination therapy to relieve symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Separately, AZN agrees to sell global commercial rights for its Losec drug to treat acid reflux to German pharmaceutical company Cheplapharm for as much as $276M.