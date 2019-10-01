KeyBanc raises semis on 'true bottom'

KeyBanc upgrades Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP), and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

Targets: ADI, $130; MCHP, $110; NXPI, $130.

Analyst Weston Twigg: "For the first time in several quarters, we are not seeing demand trends getting worse."

Twigg says inventory levels are returning to normal levels, "driving seemingly normal behavior into a seasonally stronger" H2.

Trade and tariff uncertainties continue to weigh heavily on the sector, and Twigg notes it's unclear if the seasonal demand momentum will continue into H1 2020.