Dosing underway in CTI Bio's late-stage Pacifica trial

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) has initiated patient enrollment in the PACIFICA Phase 3 trial of its investigational myelofibrosis treatment candidate, pacritinib.

The PACIFICA trial will compare the safety and efficacy of 200 mg of pacritinib administered twice daily (BID) to Physician's Choice in 180 adult myelofibrosis patients with severe thrombocytopenia (platelet counts of less than 50,000 per microliter).

The primary endpoint is the percentage of patients who achieve at least 35% reduction in spleen volume at 24 weeks.

Topline results are expected in mid-2021.