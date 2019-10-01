Brookdale +3.6% after overhauling HCP ties

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) rises 3.6% in premarket trading after announcing that it's restructuring its relationship with HCP (NYSE:HCP) through transactions that include unwinding a CCRC joint venture and buying 18 triple-net leased communities from HCP.

Sees net cash proceeds of ~$208M after the acquisition of 18 communities.

The company is considering using a portion of net proceeds for opportunistic share repurchases and elective debt pay downs.

Brookdale says consolidated adjusted free cash flow will improve by ~$11M on an annual basis; net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be lower by $3M on an annual basis.

Brookdale will own 60% of its consolidated units.

The transactions reduces annual cash lease payments to HCP by ~$30M, or ~$34M after giving effect to the transitioned triple-net leased community.

