Bausch Health files lawsuit against Sandoz for patent infringement

Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) along with its subsidiary, Salix Pharmaceuticals has filed a lawsuit against Sandoz Inc., a Novartis (NYSE:NVS) division, alleging patent infringement of 14 patents by Sandoz's filing of its ANDA for XIFAXAN (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets.

XIFAXAN is protected by 22 patents covering the composition of matter and use listed in the FDA Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, or the Orange Book.

In September 2018, BHC resolved the outstanding patent dispute with Actavis Laboratories, regarding XIFAXAN 550 mg tablets.