Lannett inks deal for generic Advair Diskus

Lannett Company (NYSE:LCI) has entered into an exclusive U.S. distribution agreement for the therapeutically equivalent generic of ADVAIR DISKUS (Fluticasone Propionate – Salmeterol Xinafoate Powder Inhaler) of Respirent Pharmaceuticals.

Under the agreement, Lannett will make an upfront payment, as well as future milestone payments, and receive a portion of the net profits once it commences distribution.

The term of the agreement is 10 years. Other terms were not disclosed.

ADVAIR DISKUS is a registered trademark of GlaxoSmithKline. It had U.S. sales of $3.6B for the 12 months ending July, 2019, according to IQVIA.