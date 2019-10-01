Site Centers to sell 15% stake in joint venture to TIAA-CREF

Site Centers (NYSE:SITC) agrees to sell its 15% stake in the DDRTC joint venture to its partner, TIAA-CREF, based on a gross fund value of $1.14B.

SITC will no longer provide operational services for the portfolio once the deal closes, which is expected to occur early in 2020.

The transaction will improve Site Centers' portfolio quality and same-store net operating income growth profile, said President and CEO David Lukes.

“Based on continued robust operations, we currently expect 2019 OFFO to come in at the high end of our previously provided guidance range, and we remain on track with regard to the business plan and strategy outlined at our 2018 Investor Day presentation," Lukes said.

The expected sale include the repayment or assumption of outstanding mortgage debt previously held by the partnership, which totaled $299.2M as of June 30, 2019.

Fee income from the DDRTC joint venture is expected to total ~$9M-$10M in 2019. Assuming no new joint ventures are entered into, Site Centers expects 2020 joint venture fee income to be ~$16M-$20M.