Comcast accuses Google of unfair practices - Reuters

Comcast's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) video ads unit FreeWheel accused Google (GOOG,GOOGL) of limiting its ability to sell client ads on YouTube.

Reuters sources say the accusation happened in a closed door meeting with a congressional task force last month.

FreeWheel alleges Google used privacy concerns as a pretext to limit ad placements from its competitor.

A deal struck in 2009 allows the major media companies to sell ads alongside their content using FreeWheel rather than Google's competing tool.

Last year, Google closed FreeWheel out in Europe, citing the GDPR consumer data regulation. Starting this month, Google will start cutting off some U.S. user data for media companies.