Boston Properties forms JV to build office campus in San Jose, CA

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board form a joint venture to develop Platform 16, a 1.1M-square-foot class A urban office campus near Diridon Station in downtown San Jose, CA.

The joint venture, 55% owned by BXP and 45% by CPPIB, will support the development of the planned three-building campus.

Boston Properties has secured approvals and entitlements for the development of Platform 16, completed design plans and begun to clear the site. Construction could commence in the next six months, depending on market and other conditions.

The site is adjacent to Google's planned 8M-square-foot transit village and Diridon Station, a transportation hub consisting of Caltrain, VTA light-rail, the ACE train, and planned BART and high-speed rail lines.

Boston Properties entered into a 65-year ground lease for Platform 16 in November 2018. As part of the ground lease, the company secured the right to buy all of the underlying land during a 12-month period starting Feb. 1, 2020 at a purchase price of ~$134.8M.