Mallinckrodt up 5% premarket on positive Acthar Gel data

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) is up 5% premarket on announcing positive top-line findings from its observational registry to assess treatment patterns and response to Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) in reducing the clinical impact of disease exacerbations in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) relapse.

Registry data showed that patients treated with Acthar Gel reported significant improvements in symptoms associated with MS exacerbations at two months from baseline, the primary measure of the study.

The response was sustained at six months. Improvement in physical symptoms in patients treated with Acthar Gel was also reported, based on Expanded Disability Status Scale scores.