Minerva plunges following delay in schizophrenia drug results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) -27.8% pre-market after disclosing a delay in issuing top-line results for its roluperidone treatment for negative symptoms in schizophrenia.

NERV says a cyber attack on one of its external contractors caused a disruption to patient recruitment in the roluperidone study, and the company now expects to complete enrollment by year-end and release study results in H1 2020.

NERV also issued data for an exploratory trial of its seltorexant treatment of patients suffering from Major Depressive Disorder, intended to generate data to assist with the planning of Phase 3 studies and not powered to detect statistical significance.