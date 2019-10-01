Ziopharm +4.0% after FDA clears IND for CD19-specific CAR-T made with RPM

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) gains 4.0% in premarket trading after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration allow it to proceed with a phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T, produced using rapid personalized manufacture, for an investigational treatment for patients with relapsed CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas.

Up to 24 patients will be enrolled to evaluate infusion of donor-derived RPM CAR-T in patients with CD19+ leukemias and lymphomas who have relapsed after allogeneic bone marrow transplantation. This study will be conducted at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center under an investigator-initiated trial expected to begin later this year.