Baltic Dry Index trims summer rally again

The Baltic Dry Index fell 0.8% in London to 1,808.

While capesize rates were only down 0.3%, Supramax rates fell 1.6% and Panamax rates were off 1.2%.

The BDI's decline in September was the largest since last January. The recent drop was largely anticipated by analysts due to the temporary summer spike in Capesize rates as Vale production ramped back up. Looking ahead, the docking of ships for scrubbers servicing is seen as supportive of rates.

