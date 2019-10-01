Jaguar Health files final Canalevia technical section for CID in dogs

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) has filed the Target Animal Safety technical section with the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine (CVM) for its application for conditional approval of Canalevia (crofelemer delayed-release tablets) for chemotherapy-induced diarrhea (CID) in dogs.

This technical section is the last of the four major technical sections required to file for conditional approval for the proposed CID indication.

Commercial launch of Canalevia for CID in dogs is expected in 1H 2020.

Jaguar now has two separate indications for Canalevia (crofelemer). The second one is for exercise-induced diarrhea in dogs.