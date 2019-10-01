Buckingham warns on Ford ahead of Q3 earnings

Buckingham Research slides its price target on Ford (NYSE:F) down to $8 from $9 on concerns the automaker's Q3 EPS will fall short of estimates. The PT is well below the consensus sell-side PT of $10.89.
The research firm says it sees weakness for Ford in some end markets and reminds that the automaker is on deck for negotiations with the UAW.
Ford is up 0.11% premarket to $9.17. The company's JV deal with Mahindra may be attracting some attention from investors.
