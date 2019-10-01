Discover Financial, Jaggaer introduce B2B payments solution

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) and Jaggaer introduce a procure-to-pay product that uses spend management capabilities from the Jaeggaer One platform and global infrastructure and settlement capabilities from Discover.

The Discover Global Network will support payments on Jaggaer One Platform's network of more than 2,000 customers and 4M suppliers in 70 countries.

Discover will work with Jaggaer to bring virtual card numbers as a solution in early 2020 followed by other payment method options later that year.

The new payment capabilities will allow for the ability to process payments in one system rather than having to manage multiple procurement systems. By delivering enhanced data, reducing the amount of paper transactions accounts payable departments may transition from a cost center to a profit center, the companies said.