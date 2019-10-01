Heron resubmits NDA for pain med HTX-011

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) has resubmitted its NDA to the FDA for HTX-011, an investigational agent for the management of postoperative pain. The Company anticipates a 6-month review by the FDA.

The NDA was resubmitted based on the outcome and final minutes of a Type A meeting with the FDA, which was conducted to obtain clarity on the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued in April 2019.

The FDA had previously rejected HRTX's application for HTX-011 in April 2019.

