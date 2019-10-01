Analysts see soft iPhone 11 demand

A KeyBanc survey of carriers showed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with "soft demand" for the new iPhone lineup.

Demand for the iPhone 11 Pro/Max was in-line with the firm's expectations, but the iPhone 11 had "lackluster" demand.

KeyBanc maintains a Sector Weight rating on Apple.

More action: Rosenblatt says the first week sales for the Pro/Max fell 26% Y/Y compared to the sales of the XS/XS Max while the iPhone 11 was up 10-15% Y/Y on the iPhone XR.

The declines are partially due to production shortages.

The firm says the iPhone 11 pricing strategy is leading to larger than expected declines in ASPs.

Rosenblatt maintains a Sell rating and $150 target. Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.