Analysts see soft iPhone 11 demand

A KeyBanc survey of carriers showed Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with "soft demand" for the new iPhone lineup.
Demand for the iPhone 11 Pro/Max was in-line with the firm's expectations, but the iPhone 11 had "lackluster" demand.
KeyBanc maintains a Sector Weight rating on Apple.
More action: Rosenblatt says the first week sales for the Pro/Max fell 26% Y/Y compared to the sales of the XS/XS Max while the iPhone 11 was up 10-15% Y/Y on the iPhone XR.
The declines are partially due to production shortages.
The firm says the iPhone 11 pricing strategy is leading to larger than expected declines in ASPs.
Rosenblatt maintains a Sell rating and $150 target. Apple has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox