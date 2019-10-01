Biogen announces leadership changes

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announces an update to its senior leadership team.

Effective immediately, Alfred Sandrock, Jr., M.D., Ph.D., has been named Executive VP, R&D, in addition to his responsibilities as Chief Medical Officer.

Alphonse Galdes, Ph.D., has been appointed Executive VP, Pharmaceutical Operations and Technology.

Michael D. Ehlers, M.D., Ph.D., has decided to step down as Executive VP, R&D, and will leave Biogen effective October 11, 2019, to pursue a new career opportunity.

Sandrock joined BIIB in 1998 and has served on Biogen’s Executive Committee since 2015.

Galdes joined the company in 1995 and has served on the Executive Committee since September 2019.