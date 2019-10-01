DBS points to upside with Galaxy Entertainment

DBS Group Research starts off coverage on Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) with a Buy rating and price target of HKD$62.48.

DBS expects Galaxy to perform well in the coming years with new developments coming on line to support the company's market share in the region.

The firm also sees medium-term prospects intact for the Macau casino sector as a whole.

"We believe once consumer sentiment improves and the Hong Kong demonstrations subside, the gaming industry is expected to steer ahead. Additionally, a revival in the economy, favourable government policies including potential visa relaxation for Mainland visitors to Macau, and more infrastructural developments such as the HK-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge and extended coverage of the high-speed rail to boost visitor arrivals would all support business outlook of the company," notes analyst Mavis Hui.

Galaxy closed at HKD$48.75 yesterday and isn't trading today due to the holiday in China.