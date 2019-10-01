Raymond James names new operating chief

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) names Jeff Dowdle chief operating officer, effective immediately, as part of the firm's long-term succession plan.

Dowdle, previously chief administrative officer, is also president of Raymond James's Asset Management Group. He'll continue to head AMB and oversee several of the firms corporate administration departments and other budgetary and administrative duties.

Also, Erik Fruland, Asset Management Services division COO, has been promoted to president of that division. Al Caudullo, SVP of operations, will succeed Fruland as COO of AMS.