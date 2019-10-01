Golar LNG CFO Robjohns to depart, becomes Golar Partners' interim CEO

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) says Graham Robjohns will step down as its CFO and become interim CEO of Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) until April 30, 2020.

The move was necessitated by Brian Tienzo's decision to step down as GMLP's CEO to focus full time on Golar group financings.

Robjohns has spent nearly 20 years with the Golar group, becoming GLNG's CFO and Deputy CEO in March 2018; he was Principal Executive Officer of GMLP during 2011-18.

Tienzo joined Golar Management in 2001 and became GMLP's CEO and CFO in March 2018.