Ferguson reports slightly better than expected FY results

Ferguson (OTCQX:WOSCF) said the US market is still seeing little growth but the group expects to continue to outperform its peers.

For the year to the end of July 2019, Ferguson notched up revenue of $22.01B, up 6.1% Y/Y, slightly ahead of market expectations of US$21.87bn; profit before tax climbed to $1.32B from $1.19B

Ongoing trading profit of $1.6B was marginally ahead of expectations of $1.57B and higher than $1.49B reported last year.

