Cowen adds team from Deutsche Bank to execution services unit

Cowen (COWN +0.5% ) expands its international sales and trading team by with seven new hires led by Matt Cyzer, who is appointed CEO of Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL).

Based in London, the team most recently worked at Deutsche Bank under Cyzer's leadership.

Cyzer was head of EMEA Execution Services at Deutsche Bank. From 2012 to 2018 he served as president and head of Europe at BTIG, where he headed its equities and sales trading group and the overall expansion of its European business.

CESL is an independent, non-conflicted trading platform providing execution services in more than 100 markets ovare a range of multi-asset capabilities.