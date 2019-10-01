Coke Energy coming to U.S.

Coca-Cola (KO -0.5%) plans to bring its Coca Energy brand to the U.S. after introducing the energy drink line successfully in several global markets.
The 12-ounce product will feature about the same amount of sugar as a standard Coke and roughly three times the caffeine.
Sector watch: Monster Beverage (MNST -2.2%) is lower today after the report broke. Coca-Cola is the largest Monster shareholder with a stake of over 18%. PepsiCo (PEP -0.4%) also will be competing with Coca-Cola Energy through various Mountain Dew products.
