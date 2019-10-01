Stocks muddled but Apple leads techs to early gains

The major averages start mixed, but are supported by relative strength in the technology sector; Dow -0.1%, S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.3%.
European bourses also show little firm direction, with both Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE flat.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows strong buying interest in information technology (+1.1%), notably in shares of Apple (+1.2%), while real estate (-0.3%) and utilities (-0.2%) are the only groups trading in the red.
Demand for U.S. Treasurys is subdued following a weak Japanese bond auction, with the U.S. two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.66% and the 10-year yield 5 bps hiMgher at 1.73%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 99.59.
WTI November crude oil +1% to $54.63/bbl.
Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending
