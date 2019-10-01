Stocks muddled but Apple leads techs to early gains

The major averages start mixed, but are supported by relative strength in the technology sector; Dow -0.1% , S&P flat, Nasdaq +0.3% .

European bourses also show little firm direction, with both Germany's DAX and France's CAC -0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE flat.

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows strong buying interest in information technology ( +1.1% ), notably in shares of Apple ( +1.2% ), while real estate ( -0.3% ) and utilities ( -0.2% ) are the only groups trading in the red.

Demand for U.S. Treasurys is subdued following a weak Japanese bond auction, with the U.S. two-year yield up 4 bps to 1.66% and the 10-year yield 5 bps hiMgher at 1.73%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% to 99.59.

WTI November crude oil +1% to $54.63/bbl.

Still ahead: ISM manufacturing index, construction spending