Papa John's leans into third-party delivery trend

|About: Papa John's International... (PZZA)|By:, SA News Editor

Papa John's International (PZZA +0.7%) CEO Rob Lynch says the chain sees food delivery apps like GrubHub, Uber Eats and DoorDash as an opportunity to grow sales.

The company is leaning into the third-party ordering trend in contrast to Domino's Pizza. which has decided to keep delivery an in-house responsibility.

There has been some evidence of late that Papa John's could gain a bit of ground on Domino's through its acceptance of third-party delivery, although there is still a huge amount of market share to recover from the time before John Schnatter dented the company's reputation.

