Rangely Capital urges First United board to explore sale

Activist investor Rangely Capital urges First United (FUNC -0.2% ) to explore an outright sale of the company as it also evaluates its current strategy.

"Testing the waters does no harm to First United now that speculation already exists in the marketplace," Rangely's Chris DeMuth Jr. writes in a letter to First United's board.

First United has risen 12% in the past three months, vs. financials sector median performance of -0.3%.

DeMut expects a $30-per-share price is "very achievable."

"Although I would love to be pleasantly surprised by an iron-clad strategy that positions First United to dramatically increase its profitability as a standalone entity, I see no reason to delay the formal exploration of an outright sale of the company," he also said.