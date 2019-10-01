Emerson launches internal review to boost shareholder value

Emerson (EMR +0.7% ) says it is starting a review of its operational, capital allocation and portfolio initiatives, confirmation that the company is exploring a potential breakup and sale as a way to lift shareholder value.

"While we remain positive on Emerson's end markets, we anticipate a challenging geopolitical and economic landscape over the next couple of years," Chairman and CEO David Farr says. "We are focused on ensuring we are well-positioned to successfully drive outperformance and shareholder value."

EMR does not offer specifics on its plans, although RBC analysts outlined a potential breakup scenario when it upgraded EMR shares yesterday.

The company also reaffirms its FY 2019 GAAP earnings guidance of $3.60-$3.70/share.