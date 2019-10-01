Stocks dip after key manufacturing gauge flashes red

U.S. stocks sink into the red after a key manufacturing measur unexpectedly contracted and gave further evidence that the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the economy.

The S&P 500 falls 0.2% , the Dow slips 0.5% , and the Nasdaq is flat; soon after the ISM report all three averages were in the red.

The September ISM manufacturing PMI slid to 47.8%, missing the 50.0% consensus and accelerating from the 49.1% in August; any reading less than 50% indicates the manufacturing sector is in a recession.

“We have seen a reduction in sales orders and, therefore, a lower demand for products we order. We have also reduced our workforce by 10%,” said a plastics and rubber industry company in responding to the ISM survey.

Said a company in the food, beverage and tobacco products industry, “Chinese tariffs going up are hurting our business. Most of the materials are not made in the U.S. and made only in China.”

Treasurys rebound; the 10-year yield falls 2 basis points to 1.645%.