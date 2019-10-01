Embraer Praetor 500 receives EASA and FAA approval

Embraer (ERJ -1.4% ) says that the company's new Praetor 500 midsize business jet was granted its Type Certificate by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration).

The Praetor 500 received regulatory approval from Brazil's Civil Aviation Authority in August.

Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets: "The triple-certification by ANAC, EASA and FAA reaffirm the most disruptive and technologically advanced design of the Praetor 500 as the best midsize jet ever made,"

Press Release