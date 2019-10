Toyota Motor U.S. September sales down 16.5%

Toyota (TM -0.7% ) unit sales -16.5% to 169,656 units vs. -11.1% forecast by Edmunds.

Hybrid sales up 15.8% for Toyota division and 46% for Lexus division.

YTD unit sales contracted 2.5% to 1,779,302 units.

Toyota division sales declined 15.5% to 150,796 units.

Lexus division sales dropped 23.3% to 18,860 units.

Total YARIS sales slipped 80.3% to 333 units.

Total Corolla sales down 2.1% to 20,354 units.

Camry sales squeezed 15.6% to 23,328 units.

Prius sales -16.5% to 6,164 units.

On the SUV front, RAV4 sales -6.8%, Highlander sales -16.8% and Land Cruiser -32.1%.