Kinder Morgan OK to start commercial service at Elba LNG export facility
Oct. 01, 2019 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)
- Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.7%) is approved to place into commercial service the first liquefaction train at its Elba LNG export terminal in Georgia, following consistent liquefied natural gas production at the facility over the last two weeks.
- No commissioning cargoes have shipped from the facility, however, and it remains unclear when the first commercial cargo will be ready to load.
- Elba, which is backed by a 20-year offtake agreement with Shell, is the smallest of the existing crop of major U.S. LNG export terminals.