UPS lands drone approval

The Department of Transportation gives approval to UPS (UPS -2% ) to operate a drone airline in a landmark development.

UPS is allowed to deliver vital healthcare supplies with drones across the U.S. after testing the program successfully on a hospital campus in Raleigh, North Carolina.

"This is a big step forward in safely integrating unmanned aircraft systems into our airspace, expanding access to healthcare in North Carolina and building on the success of the national UAS Integration Pilot Program to maintain American leadership in unmanned aviation," says U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.