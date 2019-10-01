Appeals court largely upholds net neutrality dereg

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the bulk of the FCC's 2018 net neutrality deregulation, with a few exceptions that will be returned to the agency.

"We uphold the 2018 Order, with two exceptions," the court says in its ruling.

"First, the Court concludes that the Commission has not shown legal authority to issue its Preemption Directive, which would have barred states from imposing any rule or requirement that the Commission 'repealed or decided to refrain from imposing' in the Order or that is 'more stringent' than the Order." The court is vacating that part.

"Second, we remand the Order to the agency on three discrete issues: (1) The Order failed to examine the implications of its decisions for public safety; (2) the Order does not sufficiently explain what reclassification will mean for regulation of pole attachments; and (3) the agency did not adequately address Petitioners' concerns about the effects of broadband reclassification on the Lifeline Program."

