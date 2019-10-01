Oil Search taps Wulff to succeed 25-year company vet Botten

Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF) says Managing Director Peter Botten will retire from the company in February after 25 years in the role, just as the company enters a major growth phase in Papua New Guinea and Alaska.

Botten will be succeeded by senior executive Keiran Wulff, who currently leads Oil Search's operations in Alaska, where the company recently aims to make a final investment decision in 2020 on a ~$5B project.

Botten's departure "presents risks to the company's internal functioning alongside political and market engagement risks at a delicate point in Oil Search's growth trajectory," Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic says.