Exxon, BP CEOs set for Russia conference with Putin

Exxon Mobil (XOM -1.1% ) CEO Darren Woods might meet Russian Pres. Putin tomorrow at an energy conference in Moscow to discuss "potential cooperation areas," despite the wider political standoff between Russia and the West.

Woods and BP CEO Bob Dudley are listed among the panelists at the Moscow conference, which also is expected to be attended by officials from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

As the result of U.S. sanctions on Russia, XOM was forced to withdraw from joint energy projects with Kremlin-controlled Rosneft in the Arctic.