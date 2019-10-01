Valaris new rig contracts net $245M revenue backlog

Valaris (VAL -7.3%) says it has secured new contracts and contract extensions for three drillships, one semi-submersible and three jack-ups with $245M in associated revenue backlog.
Of note, VAL says the Resolute drillship contract with Fieldwood Energy in the Gulf of Mexico was extended by ~180 days from March 2020 to September 2020 due to the exercise of a 90-day option, which will begin following the end of the contract term upon the completion of the well in progress.
VAL reported last week that its Gorilla VI jack-up was awarded a four-well contract with Neptune Energy in the North Sea that is expected to start in Q3 2020 with an estimated duration of 492 days.
