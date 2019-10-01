Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-19.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.76B (-6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BBBY has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.