SL Green -3.6% after Stifel steps aside

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) slides 3.6% after Stifel analyst John Guinee downgrades the stock to hold from buy as several concerns outweigh the value that its stock repurchases create.

He points to "uninspiring" Manhattan office and retail fundamentals, earnings uncertainty, and high leverage as concerns amid challenging local politics and state and local tax reform.

Cuts price target to $82 from $90; implies a 4% upside potential.

via Bloomberg First Word.

In the past six months, SL Green has declined 9.1% vs. the S&P 500's 5.0% increase during that same period.

Before its action, Sell-Side average rating was Outperform (5 Buy, 3 Outperform, 10 Hold, 1 Underperform, 1 Sell).

Compare key stats with those of SLG's peers.