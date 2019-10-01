Lamb Weston Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+8.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $971.45M (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.