GoPro unveils HERO8 Black, HERO MAX cameras

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares gain 3.8% as the company announces two new cameras: the $399 HERO8 Black and the $499 HERO MAX.

The HERO8 Black is 14% lighter than the current gen model, offers a 12-megapixel camera sensor with improved HDR, and has new HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization plus the ability to shoot 4K video.

The HERO MAX has six microphones, two lenses, and a new Max Superview ultrawide camera mode. The MAX can record 5.6K video in 360-degrees and can livestream in 1080p.

GPRO also announces some modular add-ons: the $80, 1.9-inch Display Mod for better image framing, the $50 Light Mod, and the $50 Media Mod, which lets you attach the other modes to the top of the GoPro.

The cameras are now available for pre-order with the HERO8 starting to ship on October 15 and the MAX on October 24.

GoPro will host a conference call tomorrow at 5:30 PM with a webcast here.